Bolanle Raheem’s Death: Court Dismisses Police Officer’s Appeal, Fixes May 16 For Hearing

A Lagos High Court has disbanded a “no-case’’ submission filed by a police officer, Drambi Vandi, who reportedly killed Bolanle Raheem.

It would be recalled that Bolanle was shot dead on December 25, 2022, in the Ajah area of Lagos State while in a vehicle with her husband and daughter.

After shooting the 41-year-old pregnant property lawyer in the chest, Vandi was arraigned on January 16 on a one-count charge of murder.

On February 28, the dismissed ASP Vandi filed an application praying to the court to quash the charge preferred against him.

The state closed its case on February 15 after calling 11 witnesses comprising eight police officers, including Vandi’s colleagues, two eyewitnesses, and a pathologist.

Lagos Director of Public Prosecution, Babajide Martins said an interlocutory appeal would not stop the trial in line with the state’s Administration of Criminal Justice Laws.

According to Vandi’s lawyer, Gbenro Gbadamosi said the evidence of the prosecution witnesses was inconsistent and did not link his client to the murder.

Justice Ibironke Harrison held on Monday that the prosecution, led by Lagos Attorney-General, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), had established sufficient oral and documentary evidence.

The court is presently not looking at the credibility of the prosecution witnesses at this stage, Justice Harrison said.

“The issue now is whether a prima facie case has been made by the prosecution and not whether it has proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt,’’ the judge ruled.

However, the case will resume on May 16, 2023, for the defendant to open his defense.

