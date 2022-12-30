News Top Stories

Bolanle Raheem’s Death: NBA seeks N5bn damages

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) yesterday made known its intention to request at least N5 billion compensation for the family of slain Lagos lawyer, Mrs. Omobolanle Raheem. It also revealed that the trial of the Assistant Superintendent of Police, Drambi Vandi, who shot and killed Mrs. Raheem in Lagos on Christmas Day, will be monitored. In a statement issued by rights activist and member of the NBA Lagos Branch, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), he explained that he was appointed to lead the monitoring team.

Mrs. Raheem, an expectant mother, was in her car in the Ajah area of Lagos on her way back from church with her family when she was shot. The statement, as issued by the SAN with the caption: ‘NBA to monitor trial of killer cop, seek compensation for family of the deceased’, reads in part: “The Nigerian Bar Association, Lagos Branch, is to monitor the trial of ASP Drambi Vandi, the policeman that shot and killed Mrs. Omobolanle Raheem in Lagos on December 25, 2022.

“The Association will also press for monetary compensation for the family of the deceased by the relevant government agencies. This was disclosed in a press statement released by Lagos Lawyer and human rights activist, Ebun- Olu Adegboruwa (SAN). “The NBA Lagos in conjunction with the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mr. Y.C. Mikyau (SAN), has decided to be part of the prosecution of the policeman as part of its efforts towards securing quick and effective justice for the family of the deceased. “In this regard, the NBA will be partnering with the Ministry of Justice during the trial. Mr. Adegboruwa has in turn obtained relevant briefing from the Hon Attorney- General of Lagos State and has secured the assurances of an accelerated prosecution once the case file is received from the police.”

 

Our Reporters

