Bolanle Raheem’s Killing: Lagos CP orders transfer of all policemen at Ajah Police Station

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Alabi Abiodun, has ordered the transfer of personnel attached to Ajah Police Station out of the state command.

Trigger happy policemen from the station are being accused of shooting two persons dead between December 6 and 25. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin in a series of tweets yesterday said the Commissioner has ordered the immediate transfer of all personnel at the station without delay.

Hundeyin, who was reacting to a video posted by a newspaper, on shanties built around the police station said they have been demolished.

It will be recalled that two Lagos residents, including a pregnant lawyer Bolanle Raheem and Gafaru Buraimoh were allegedly killed by policemen from Ajiwe Police station, also known as Ajah Police Station, an incident which generated outright condemnation within and outside Nigeria.

He said: “The CP has effected the transfer of all personnel of the division with replacement from other divisions. This would fully materialise in a couple of days. We encourage more Lagos residents to, as usual always say something as this would translate to better policing experience for all.

We should all remember that police business is for all

