Bolanle: Sanwo-Olu visits IGP, rules out cover-up

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo- Olu, has promised that there will be no cover-up in the investigation and prosecution of those involved in the killing of female lawyer, Bolanle Raheem. Bolanle was reportedly shot dead by ASP Drambi Vandi in the Ajah area of Lagos on Christmas Day. Sanwo-Olu made the promise on Thursday when he visited the Inspector General of Police Usman Baba in Abuja. According to him, the outcome of the investigations into the incident is important to the state.

“We have come here this morning first to extend season greetings to the IGP and also to get an update and to brief him as to the security situation in Lagos State. “We truly need to understand the state’s security architecture and what we must accomplish.

“The first thing to do is to denounce the extremely regrettable tragedy, to express the government’s and the Lagos State’s condolences, and to emphasise how awful it is for incidents like this to occur at this time in history. Beyond that, however, is the more important question of how to guarantee that occurrences like these are minimised and what the government can do to assist the police, and how to ensure better cooperation because there is no other police force.

“As the governor, I believe it is crucial and extremely serious for us to visit this location and determine how quickly we can bring this officer’s case to court. And the IGP himself has responded and engaged with us very favourably.” Sanwo-Olu said his administration would continue to collaborate with the police in the provision of body cameras and a joint advocacy programme to strengthen and improve communication between the public and the police. Baba told the governor that there would be no cover- up in the handling of the case involving the deceased lawyer and the perpetrator.

He said: “I can tell you that there won’t be any backstabbing on the matter. We are pained by the situation as well. I want to express my sympathies to the late Bolanle Raheem’s family once more. “We’ll keep making improvements to the way our cops use firearms. We also want to urge Nigerians to act responsibly at the same time.”

 

