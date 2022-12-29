News

Bolanle: Sanwo-Olu visits IGP, rules out cover-up

Posted on Author Yemi Olakitan Comment(0)

The Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has promised that there will be no cover-up in the investigation and prosecution of those involved in the killing of female lawyer, Bolanle Raheem.

Bolanle was reportedly shot dead by ASP Drambi Vandi in the Ajah area of Lagos on Christmas Day.

Sanwo-Olu made the promise on Thursday when he visited the Inspector General of Police Usman Baba in Abuja.

According to him, the outcome of the investigations into the incident is important to the state.

“We have come here this morning first to extend season greetings to the IGP and also to get an update and to brief him as to the security situation in Lagos State.

“We truly need to understand the state’s security architecture and what we must accomplish.

“The first thing to do is to denounce the extremely regrettable tragedy, to express the government’s and the Lagos State’s condolences, and to emphasise how awful it is for incidents like this to occur at this time in history. Beyond that, however, is the more important question of how to guarantee that occurrences like these are minimised and what the government can do to assist the police, and how to ensure better cooperation because there is no other police force.”

 

Our Reporters

