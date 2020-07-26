Body & Soul

Bolatito Idakula welcomes baby girl

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Graduate of Warwick University, United Kingdom, Bolanle, os the daughter of former governor of Oyo State, Chief Rasheed Ladoja, she however doubles as wife to singer, Bez Idakula.

 

In a very high spirit that was laced with hopes and great wishes, Bolatito and Bez got married in a fanciful way and they settled into marital life.

 

It was, however, shocking and sad when upon putting to bed, the child departed back to where he came from in a matter of hours.

 

No doubt, it was a trying period for the couple but the young couple was hopeful even as they held forth in love. True to their faith, not long after the sad incident, God blessed them with a bouncing baby boy, Joshua.

 

They were again blessed with another baby boy, Emmanuel and their joy has since known no bounds even as they are savoring marital bliss.

 

Making their joy fuller, days after celebrating the fouth birthday anniversary of their first son, Joshua, Bolatito was delivered of a baby girl and they have since been over the moon since the bundle of joy arrived.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

OANDO boss, Wale Tinubu celebrates as he turns 53

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Jubril Adewale Tinubu, Group Chief Executive Officer, Oando Plc belongs to that rare breed of men who possess the ability to consistently do more than they say.     If he promises you a hill, better be sure you’re getting a mountain. For years, he’s sailed untroubled in the entrepreneurial ocean, navigating numerous business boats […]
Body & Soul

Don’t rape, masturbate instead –Amara Maduka

Posted on Author IFEOMA ONONYE

For many, nudity is forbidden, but curvy Nollywood actress, writer and producer Amara Maduka, nudity pays. The actress, who once shared her challenges being a plus size in the movie industry, said she found another way to channel her inner strength and beauty in being a nudist.     The Anambra State born thespian cum […]
Body & Soul

Test of true love

Posted on Author Juliet Bumah

  E ach time she opened her eyes, she saw the eyes staring at her. She wondered where she was. Her mind couldn’t focus on anything. Suddenly, everything seemed to be turning round. She felt herself being lifted, face turned upward. As she was about to hit the white ceiling, she started dropping. She opened […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: