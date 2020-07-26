Bolatito Idakula welcomes baby girl

Graduate of Warwick University, United Kingdom, Bolanle, os the daughter of former governor of Oyo State, Chief Rasheed Ladoja, she however doubles as wife to singer, Bez Idakula.

In a very high spirit that was laced with hopes and great wishes, Bolatito and Bez got married in a fanciful way and they settled into marital life.

It was, however, shocking and sad when upon putting to bed, the child departed back to where he came from in a matter of hours.

No doubt, it was a trying period for the couple but the young couple was hopeful even as they held forth in love. True to their faith, not long after the sad incident, God blessed them with a bouncing baby boy, Joshua.

They were again blessed with another baby boy, Emmanuel and their joy has since known no bounds even as they are savoring marital bliss.

Making their joy fuller, days after celebrating the fouth birthday anniversary of their first son, Joshua, Bolatito was delivered of a baby girl and they have since been over the moon since the bundle of joy arrived.

