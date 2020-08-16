Bold ankara moves by Yemi Alade

If you love to make bold fashion statement on stylish African prints with classy mix and match, then Yemi Alade’s Instagram page should be your catalog.

Alade is a force to reckon with when it comes to edgy Ankara style.

Be it playsuits, skirts or dresses, Alade loves the mini style. Her style is original.

There is hardly any kind of fabric she has not matched with ankara. From jeans, to silk, chiffon, lace and leather, there must be an African touch to her style.

Since she dropped her first song, the Afropop singer have maintained the Afrocentric fashion culture. Alade does not just show her love for ankara and every other rich African print, she lives it.

Her hairstyle, make up and dance steps are all traces of African rich heritage. In one of her posts on instagram, the singer stated that pearl’s, cowries, metallic tattoos, bare feet and natural nails are a few of her favorite things.

Yemi Alade’s edgy fashion and Afrocentric style must have been the attraction that international music star, Beyonce Knowles Carter couldn’t resist as she was featured in her new film ‘Black Is King’ that premiered on August 1, 2020 In these photos, Yemi Alade established the best bold ankara fashion moves.

