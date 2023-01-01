Body & Soul

Bold petal earrings; the vogue accessory

A few celebrities have been spotted wearing flower petals earrings. These bold earrings are not just gorgeous, they are eye catchy.

They are one of the vogue jewelleries to look out for come 2023. Because of their bold sizes, they are casual statement earrings.

They fit perfectly when thinking of earrings to slay with for a date at the beach, or brunch or even a casual night out Nollywood actress Nancy Isime, Ini Idima Okojie and Cynthia Obi-Uchendu have their earlobes popping with the gorgeous, eye catchy flower petals earrings.

 

