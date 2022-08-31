Sports

Bologna set to rescue frozen-out Troost-Ekong

Super Eagles vice-captain William Troost-Ekong could make a return to Serie A if the Italian side Bologna succeed in their bid to sign the defender from Watford. Ekong has found himself out of favour at the English side following their relegation to the Championship at the end of last season and this development has thrown his future into doubt. However, he could find his way back to Serie A where he had earlier had a stint with Udinese as Udinese are keen on snapping him up, according to transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio. The Rossoblù have been active this transfer window, welcoming defenders Jhon Lucumí from KRC Genk, Arthur Theate from KV Oostende, and Joaquín Sosa from Nacional this summer . However, theyhavestillfailedtokeep a clean sheet in three Serie A games and have only garnered one point fromthe1-1drawathometoVerona.

 

Sports

Our attitude, mentality poor, Arsenal goalie blasts teammates

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno has delivered a harsh verdict on his side’s current state, saying they are lacking in discipline, attitude and selfconfidence. The Gunners managed to draw Southampton 1-1 on Wednesday, ending a run of three straight Premier League defeats. But Arsenal still ended the match in 15th place and with just 14 points […]
Sports

Nilayo announces Premium Trust Bank as AFN official banker

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Charles Ogundiya Sports management company, Nilayo Sports Management Limited, has announced a new sponsor for the Athletic Federation of Nigeria. The Chief Operating Officer of the organisation, Ebidowei Oweifie, announced that Premium Trust Bank has become the AFN official banking partner.   “Premium Trust Bank has demonstrated dedication to the growth and development of Athletics […]
Sports

Europa League: Iheanacho’s double keeps Leicester on top; wins for Arsenal, Spurs

Posted on Author Reporter

  Leicester routed their nearest challengers to take control of Europa League Group G and make a sweet piece of history. Two goals by Kelechi Iheanacho and one each by Dennis Praet and James Maddison helped the club to their biggest margin of victory in continental competition. More significantly for the future, Brendan Rodgers’ team have maximum […]

