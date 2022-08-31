Bologna set to rescue frozen-out Troost-Ekong

Super Eagles vice-captain William Troost-Ekong could make a return to Serie A if the Italian side Bologna succeed in their bid to sign the defender from Watford. Ekong has found himself out of favour at the English side following their relegation to the Championship at the end of last season and this development has thrown his future into doubt. However, he could find his way back to Serie A where he had earlier had a stint with Udinese as Udinese are keen on snapping him up, according to transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio. The Rossoblù have been active this transfer window, welcoming defenders Jhon Lucumí from KRC Genk, Arthur Theate from KV Oostende, and Joaquín Sosa from Nacional this summer . However, theyhavestillfailedtokeep a clean sheet in three Serie A games and have only garnered one point fromthe1-1drawathometoVerona.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...