Bologna set to rescue frozen-out Troost-Ekong

Super Eagles vice-captain William Troost-Ekong could make a return to Serie A if the Italian side Bologna succeed in their bid to sign the defender from Watford. Ekong has found himself out of favour at the English side following their relegation to the Championship at the end of last season and this development has thrown his future into doubt. However, he could find his way back to Serie A where he had earlier had a stint with Udinese as Udinese are keen on snapping him up, according to transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio. The Rossoblù have been active this transfer window, welcoming defenders Jhon Lucumí from KRC Genk, Arthur Theate from KV Oostende, and Joaquín Sosa from Nacional this summer . However, theyhavestillfailedtokeep a clean sheet in three Serie A games and have only garnered one point fromthe1-1drawathometoVerona.
Related Articles
Our attitude, mentality poor, Arsenal goalie blasts teammates
Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno has delivered a harsh verdict on his side’s current state, saying they are lacking in discipline, attitude and selfconfidence. The Gunners managed to draw Southampton 1-1 on Wednesday, ending a run of three straight Premier League defeats. But Arsenal still ended the match in 15th place and with just 14 points […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Nilayo announces Premium Trust Bank as AFN official banker
Charles Ogundiya Sports management company, Nilayo Sports Management Limited, has announced a new sponsor for the Athletic Federation of Nigeria. The Chief Operating Officer of the organisation, Ebidowei Oweifie, announced that Premium Trust Bank has become the AFN official banking partner. “Premium Trust Bank has demonstrated dedication to the growth and development of Athletics […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Europa League: Iheanacho’s double keeps Leicester on top; wins for Arsenal, Spurs
Leicester routed their nearest challengers to take control of Europa League Group G and make a sweet piece of history. Two goals by Kelechi Iheanacho and one each by Dennis Praet and James Maddison helped the club to their biggest margin of victory in continental competition. More significantly for the future, Brendan Rodgers’ team have maximum […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)