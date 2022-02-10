Business

‘Bolstering productive capacity key to tackling forex challenge’

With the country’s external reserves heading south despite rising oil prices thereby making the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s task of ensuring stable naira exchange rate as tough as ever, analysts at United Capital Research have reiterated that the long-term solution to addressing the country’s persistent FX concerns is to boost its productive capacities in order to reduce import dependence and increase export earnings.

The analysts, who stated this in a report released yesterday, however, stressed that “significant fiscal and regulatory interventions will be required to make the operating environment friendly for businesses to thrive.” The analysts noted that while the external reserves rose by $5.2 billion in 2021 to close at $40.5 billion as of December 21, representing a 14.5 per cent rise from December 2020, the forex buffers have been facing renewed pressures as the nation’s import bill has continued to climb particularly in the face of global inflationary pressures which has resulted in a surge in cost of importing key commodities (such as PMS, food products and other raw materials.

Furthermore, the analysts pointed out that despite the significant rise in oil prices, production inhibiting issues such as oil theft, technical inadequacies and deficient infrastructure investment, continue to hamper oil output. They also noted that with CBN remaining the main supplier of FX in the country, “given (that) foreign investors continue to remain on the sidelines due to fears of an overvalued naira, artificially low interest rate and pre-election concerns,” the external reserves have fallen 4.2 per cent from its four-month peak of $41.8 billion to $39.9 billion. According to the analysts, “clearly, CBN is under severe pressure, which has become evident in its recent FX policies where it has decided to ration FX supply to prioritise manufacturing companies that support its import substitution objective. “To solve Nigeria’s persistent FX concerns, the long-term solution lies in bolstering our productive capacity to reduce import dependence and increase product offerings to the international community to boost FX earnings.

 

