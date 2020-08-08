Sports

Bolt: I didn’t get a fair chance during football trial in Australia

Usain Bolt believes he didn’t get a fair chance when he attempted to become a footballer in Australia. The Jamaican superstar trialed with A-League club Central Coast Mariners in mid-2018 as he chased a career kicking the round ball after retiring from athletics. Despite scoring twice in a friendly match, Bolt failed to earn a professional contract with the club and would later fail to agree terms with Maltese side Valletta.

While now enjoying life away from sport after recently becoming a dad, the world’s fastest man has claimed his attempt to become a footballer wasn’t as smooth as it should have been. “I think I didn’t get a fair chance,” Bolt told Wide World of Sports. “I didn’t do it how I wanted to do it, but it’s something I think I would’ve been good at.

“But it’s just one of those things you miss out on and just have to move on. “I do think about it sometimes that it didn’t work out the way that I wanted it to, because football is something that I love. “The fact that it didn’t work out I do think about it, but as I said, it’s one of those things you’ve got to move past. “I’ve had calls of people asking me if I really want to [go back to football], but after the time period has passed, I’m like you know what, I’m getting old, let’s just retire and I now have my daughter so she keeps me busy.”

