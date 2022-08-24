Sports

Bolt moves to trademark signature victory pose

Athletics icon Usain Bolt has moved to trademark a logo showing his signature victory celebration pose.

 

The retired Jamaican sprinter submitted an application in the US last week. He is known globally for the move – in which he leans back and gestures to the sky – as he routinely struck the pose after winning gold medals and setting world records.

 

Bolt still holds the world records for the 100m and 200m, making him the fastest man in history.

 

According to the US Patent and Trademark Office, Bolt filed his application for the trademark on August 17. It depicts “The silhouette of a man in a distinctive pose, with one arm bent and pointing to the head, and the other arm raised and pointing upward.”

 

