Bolt quadruples global business in food service

Bolt, Nigeria’s leading mobility service, has announced it has quadrupled its business globally since the start of the pandemic, recording its most successful month in July. Bolt, which launched two new products since the start of the pandemic, has operations in 45 countries and over 500 cities across Europe and Africa now – an increase of over 200 per cent in the period prior to the pandemic. In 2021, Bolt extended its Bolt Food service to Nigeria increasing its product offering in the country.

The introduction of Bolt Food in Nigeria came after the platform accessed post-pandemic realities and decided to help provide easier access to daily essentials such as food. Globally, Bolt has tripled its number of customers to over 100 million since the beginning of 2020, added more than two million new drivers to the platform, and more than doubled the size of its workforce to over 3000 employees. The business has also opened several new offices over the past year, including engineering hubs in Berlin and Nairobi, and continues to advertise over 350 open roles with a view to hiring 700 more employees by the end of the year.

The announcement of these new stats comes as Bolt marks its ninth anniversary since Markus Villig founded the company in Tallinn, Estonia, in 2013. Then just a teenager, Markus personally recruited the first drivers to the platform on the streets of Tallinn and has since built a business valued at €7.6 billion at the time of its latest funding round. The CEO and Founder, Markus Villig, said: “The pandemic was the biggest economic shock in generations, so hitting milestones like 100 million customers and operations in over 500 cities are achievements we’re really proud of.

 

