Bolton White Hotels Abuja offers choice facilities

Bolton White Hotels is one of the independent brands in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja that has continued to make waves and measure to its billing as a wholesome hospitality outfit, that offers guest different options of hospitality and leisure packages, with its three distinct properties. These consist its Apartments, Classic and Premium hotels, all located within easy and accessible locations in the city; Wuse 7 and Garki area of the city, with close proximity to a number of leisure and entertainment spots, including shopping outlets for the benefit of the guests as well as interactions with the local community.

Classic Hotel

The luxury hotel features 176 stylishly and elegantly fitted rooms of different categories, with blended amenities for the comfort of guests. These include: Comfy king size bed, en-suite bathroom with freshly minted toiletries, writing desk and table, satellite TV, tea/coffee making facilities, and Wi-Fi.

The hotel, which caters for business and leisure travellers as well as the locals, seeking the best of hospitality and leisure offers especially during weekends and festive periods, also has curated conference facilities, such as well fitted and equipped banquet and other spaces.

Premium Hotel

It offers premium facilities and services featuring amazingly styled and furnished rooms of different categories, laced with a number of modern hospitality amenities for guest use. While it also rate high in gastronomic offerings consisting local and continental dishes of choice; well fitted lounge and bar stocked with wide varieties of drinks and wellness facilities that include well equipped gym, sauna and treatment rooms for different treats. Conference and business facilities are also offered, catering to different business functions and social events of class. Personalised and dedicated services are offered on request.

Apartments Hotel

Bolton White complements its hospitality offers with the best range of apartment hotel facilities that represent one of the best and finest in the city. According to the hotel management; ‘‘Our apartments offers the finest selection of luxury apartment rentals in the most prestigious neighbourhood of Abuja.’’ This, according to it, consist spacious studios, exclusive lofts, elegant one and two bedroom apartments. They are all fitted with sophisticate and styled facilities and furnishing that resonates with opulence and status of the occupants. All priced at friendly and budget rates.

