Arts & Entertainments

Boluwade’s Oloku Ada gets applause

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

As many people, especially friends, continue to suffer betrayal at the hands of their trusted ones, famous movie maker and actress, Christiana Boluwade, has released her new movie project, Oloku Ada, as the movie addresses the menace of betrayal and more. In her usual style of sharing life experiences and unwavering approach to unearthing societal ills, Boluwade once again stepped into the realm of invoking emotions with Oloku Ada.

The flick which featured Bayo and Victoria Alawiye, Tosin Salami, and herself, alongside other top shots in the movie industry, dwell on how some female friends engage in the act of dating their friends’ boyfriends. The project’s media coordinator, Idris Bello, who is the founder of Emiralty Africa, described the movie producer as a deep thinker whose previous works such as Alantakun, Taloloko, Apa Kan, and The Fight among others, are fast becoming a phenomenal storyteller of blockbuster movies. Oloku Ada, according to Bello, will earn the producer another wave of recognition as one of the most soughtafter Nigeria and beyond.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija 7: Phyna and Amaka in messy second fight

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Big Brother Naija season seven housemates Phyna and Amaka are back in the news for disturbing the peace of the level one house. The housemates got into a heated argument on Tuesday night, their second since the show kicked off on Sunday. It would seem that the housemates rub on each other the wrong way […]
Arts & Entertainments

2022: Top 10 artistes to look out for

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

Omah Lay Stanley   Omah Dibia popularly known as Omah Lay is a Port Harcourt, Rivers State born – artiste, who came into the Nigerian music industry in 2019 with singles like Brother and Do not disturb.   At the beginning of 2019, Omah Lay was not popular but he had his breakthrough during the […]
Arts & Entertainments

Man shares chat with herbalist’s daughter who threatened to tie his destiny to a tree if he breaks up with her

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

A Nigerian man has shared his chat with girlfriend who threatened to tie his destiny to a tree if he dares to end their relationship. From the conversation shared, the young man who just found out that his girlfriend’s father is a herbalist told her he is no longer in the relationship. When asked why […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica