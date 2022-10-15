Boluwade’s Oloku Ada gets applause

As many people, especially friends, continue to suffer betrayal at the hands of their trusted ones, famous movie maker and actress, Christiana Boluwade, has released her new movie project, Oloku Ada, as the movie addresses the menace of betrayal and more. In her usual style of sharing life experiences and unwavering approach to unearthing societal ills, Boluwade once again stepped into the realm of invoking emotions with Oloku Ada.

The flick which featured Bayo and Victoria Alawiye, Tosin Salami, and herself, alongside other top shots in the movie industry, dwell on how some female friends engage in the act of dating their friends’ boyfriends. The project’s media coordinator, Idris Bello, who is the founder of Emiralty Africa, described the movie producer as a deep thinker whose previous works such as Alantakun, Taloloko, Apa Kan, and The Fight among others, are fast becoming a phenomenal storyteller of blockbuster movies. Oloku Ada, according to Bello, will earn the producer another wave of recognition as one of the most soughtafter Nigeria and beyond.

