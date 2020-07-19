News

Bomb explosion kills 5 children, injures 6 others in Katsina

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

The Police Command in Katsina State, on Saturday, said five children were killed in a suspected bomb explosion at a farm in Yammama village, Malumfashi Local Government area of the state.

 

A statement by the command Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, said that six other children were injured in the blast which occurred at about 11:30 am on Saturday.

 

“DPO Malumfashi reported that a loud sound was heard inside the farm of one Alhaji Hussaini Maikwai.

 

“On receipt of the information, the DPO led Operation Puff Adder to the scene.

 

“The explosion killed five children that belonged to one Alhaji Adamu of Yammama village in Malumfashi local government area. “It also injured six other children, who were sitting under the tree inside the farm,” he said.

 

The police spokesman added that the children went to the farm to cut grass for animals.

 

Isah said those injured have been taken to Malumfashi General Hospital for medical attention.

 

He revealed that the scene had been preserved, while detectives from Police EOD and CID are currently conducting investigation.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

COVID-19: FG lifts ban on inter-state travels, local flights

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa and Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Government has lifted the ban hitherto placed on inter-state travels across the country.   Persons who wish to travel from one state to another can now do so, beginning from July 1 (tomorrow), provided that such journeys were not made during the curfew hours of 10p.m. and 4a.m.   Similarly, plans have been […]
News Top Stories

Buhari snubs APC leaders, backs Giadom as chairman

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye and Johnchuks Onuanyim

…volunteers to attend virtual NEC meeting today President Muhammadu Buhari has thrown his weight behind the leadership of Victor Giadom as the Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The president has also indicated that he would attend the virtual National Executive Council (NEC) meeting convened by Giadom and scheduled to hold at […]
News Top Stories

NWC dissolution: Buhari, Tinubu still together –Presidency

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

T he Presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, still maintain a cordial relationship despite the dissolution of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) by its National Executive Council (NEC) last week. Analysts have continued to argue that the dissolution of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: