Bomb explosion kills 5 children, injures 6 others in Katsina

The Police Command in Katsina State, on Saturday, said five children were killed in a suspected bomb explosion at a farm in Yammama village, Malumfashi Local Government area of the state.

A statement by the command Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, said that six other children were injured in the blast which occurred at about 11:30 am on Saturday.

“DPO Malumfashi reported that a loud sound was heard inside the farm of one Alhaji Hussaini Maikwai.

“On receipt of the information, the DPO led Operation Puff Adder to the scene.

“The explosion killed five children that belonged to one Alhaji Adamu of Yammama village in Malumfashi local government area.

“It also injured six other children, who were sitting under the tree inside the farm,” he said.

The police spokesman added that the children went to the farm to cut grass for animals.

Isah said those injured have been taken to Malumfashi General Hospital for medical attention.

He revealed that the scene had been preserved, while detectives from Police EOD and CID are currently conducting investigation.

