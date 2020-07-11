Bomb explosion rocks Anambra Deputy Speaker’s house

A suspected bomb explosion yesterday occurred at a building under construction and reportedly owned by the Deputy Speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly, Mr. Pascal Agbodike, at Think Home Estate, Agu, Awka. Although, there was no report of casualty, a source at the scene of the incident, said the explosion damaged some structures around the construction site in the area. Meanwhile, Agbodike has petitioned the state’s Police Command over the alleged explosion. A police source at the Crime Monitoring Unit (CMU), Area Command, Amawbia, who confirmed the report, said the deputy speaker petitioned the commissioner of police office and the matter was referred to the unit for investigation.

According to the police source, who did not want his name mentioned, the police had already commenced investigation into the matter. The source said: “We have started preliminary investigation, but it is too early for us to confirm whether it is a bomb explosion or not.

“We have also discovered that it is not far from land dispute that has been lingering in court for years in which there are vested interests. “We have invited one of the suspects in the petition, he is here and the speaker to come for face to face interview since morning but the speaker sent a text that he will be coming by 4pm. We want him also to produce those who are living witnesses during the explosion. “Those who will say yes, I was there or a neighbour who will say I heard the bang of the explosion, since he said he was not there when the incident happened.

Like this: Like Loading...