News

Bomb explosion rocks Anambra Deputy Speaker’s house

Posted on Author Okegwo Kenechukwu Comment(0)

A suspected bomb explosion yesterday occurred at a building under construction and reportedly owned by the Deputy Speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly, Mr. Pascal Agbodike, at Think Home Estate, Agu, Awka. Although, there was no report of casualty, a source at the scene of the incident, said the explosion damaged some structures around the construction site in the area. Meanwhile, Agbodike has petitioned the state’s Police Command over the alleged explosion. A police source at the Crime Monitoring Unit (CMU), Area Command, Amawbia, who confirmed the report, said the deputy speaker petitioned the commissioner of police office and the matter was referred to the unit for investigation.

According to the police source, who did not want his name mentioned, the police had already commenced investigation into the matter. The source said: “We have started preliminary investigation, but it is too early for us to confirm whether it is a bomb explosion or not.

“We have also discovered that it is not far from land dispute that has been lingering in court for years in which there are vested interests. “We have invited one of the suspects in the petition, he is here and the speaker to come for face to face interview since morning but the speaker sent a text that he will be coming by 4pm. We want him also to produce those who are living witnesses during the explosion. “Those who will say yes, I was there or a neighbour who will say I heard the bang of the explosion, since he said he was not there when the incident happened.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ohanaeze lauds Uzodinma over improved security measures in Imo

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

President-General of South-East socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo yesterday commended Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma on how the governor had improved security in the state in the last few months of his administration.   Nwodo, who spoke to newsmen after a closeddoor meeting with Uzodimma also advised Imolites, including traditional rulers, town union […]
News

Fresh trouble for ex-director who owns 86 luxury cars

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

…lawyer petitions ICPC again     A nti-graft lawyer and a prosecutor with the defunct Special Presidential Investigation Panel on Public Property (SPIP), Tosin Ojaomo, has petitioned the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) demanding the prosecution of Ibrahim Tumsah, a former director of finance and administration at the defunct Ministry of […]
News Top Stories

NLC: Reopen schools with due diligence, utmost caution

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa and Dominic Adewole

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday said the re-opening of schools must be done with due diligence and utmost precaution, given the overcrowded nature of schools at the both primary, secondary and tertiary levels. In similar vein, the Delta State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) yesterday rejected the directive by the Federal […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: