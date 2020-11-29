Body & Soul

BON: Fayemi promises to host best awards ever

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)
  • Value Jet to fly guests from Lagos

 

The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi has promised to host the best edition ever of the much-anticipated Best of Nollywood Awards (BON), scheduled to hold on December 5 at the Reverend Adetiloye Hall, Trade Fair Complex, Ado- Ekiti, Ekiti State.

 

He said this recently while addressing the organisers of the annual pan-Nigeria travelling awards geared toward rewarding excellence of practitioners in the Nigerian film industry during the year in review.

 

Also speaking on the 2020 BON Awards, which is currently in its 12th year, the founder and convener of BON, Seun Oloketuyi also described the 2020 BON journey as one ordained by God. “By every indication, the fact that Best of Nollywood Awards is holding this year is a miracle.

 

It has been a challenging year for everyone, and filmmakers, actors, stakeholders in the movie industry were not left out. But even in the face of all that, I see this edition as the miracle edition made possible by God; the invaluable support of the Ekiti State government; Value Jet Airlines, one of our principal supporters; Lush Hair, and all those who yearly make the awards credible, and a reality,” he said.

 

Tope Ajijola of Value Jet Airlines, also speaking on the awards, revealed that the airline would be transporting guests via charter on a Value Jet aircraft for the awards. Primed to host the event are the duo of social media sensation, Debo Macaroni and Nollywood actress, Tana Adelana. Expected at the event are personalities like Governor Fayemi; wife of the governor of Ekiti, Erelu Bisi Fayemi; star actress, Joke Silva; Ekiti State Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism, Professor Rasaki Ojo Bakare; comedian cum media personality, Gbenga Adeyinka and media mogul, Dele Momodu.

 

Others include actor par excellence, Segun Arinze; head of the jury for BON, Niran Adedokun; Teju Ajayi; Hon Shina Peller; Director- General, Ekiti State Council for Arts and Culture, Ambassador Wale Ojo-Lanre; Femi Akintunde Johnson and ValueJet representative, Temitope Ajijola among others.

 

Movies like Elevator Baby, Sugar Rush, The Sessions, Wede,

 

This Lady Called Life, and Living In Bondage (Breaking Free) have been nominated in the movie of the year category. Other categories include Director of the year, Best kiss in a movie, most promising actor of the year, movie with the best sound among others.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Djinn’s Day Out 11

Posted on Author Juliet Bumah

Ujay peeped through the window and saw no one. She went back to his waiting arms.   “I love you my baby. Nothing gonna change my love for you,” he whispered into her ears. Her body tingled all over. Valentine’s Day couldn’t be better than this. He promised her it would be a month-long celebration […]
Body & Soul

Falsies diamond artificial eyelashes cost N575,000

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Gold and Diamond Falsies were introduced to the world in 2011 by Kre At Beauty.   They were designed by Taylor Chang Babaian and they became the most expensive false eyelashes in the world.   The “diamond lashes” have 0.2 karat diamonds that were hand-set on 18K gold strips and the “gold lashes” have […]
Body & Soul

Stop looking at me!

Posted on Author Juliet Bumah

J ay tossed and turned on his bed. Try as he could, sleep eluded him. He remembered that one could count himself to sleep but there was no star to be counted and the ceiling was one white slab that covered the huge room.     He picked his phone and went to his Whatsapp […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: