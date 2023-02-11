BON Hotel Asaba boasts great look, care, good food

BON Hotel Asaba, a member of the Bon Hotel brand, and one of the plush and strategically located hospitality outfits in the capital city of Delta State, is primed for premium services as guests visiting the city either on business or leisure and residents seeking ‘home away from home’ enclave to retreat and savour the best of hospitality, have a place they can call their own. The hotel facade is an imposing one, with its masterpiece architectural make up exuding fascinating and elegant ambience. Sauntering through the gate you walk into a different world with a warm embrace, and breezy air pervading amidst the colourful and opulent aura that the hotel displays. It is a boutique style hotel featuring world class elements associated with boutique hotel of its magnitude. Guest satisfaction is a priority as all the facilities and services are tailored towards ensuring the comfort of the guest and it also guarantees a repeat visit, hence the hotel management boastfully say to you that; ‘‘at BON Hotel Asaba, your convenience is our utmost priority.’’ Only a visit will convince you of the promise of the management, as the hotel is fully equipped and fitted with the latest of hospitality amenities, all exuding style and sophistication for the delight of the visitors. Besides, your discovery is how easy it is to access the hotel as its location is quite ideal and serene, affording a delightsome appeal as once closeted within the hotel’s complex you are shielded from the outside world. Safe and secure, you can easily access the hotel from any part of the city as it is located very close to the Appeal Court, Asaba Division; Delta State event centre and also less than a six-minute drive from Asaba International Airport.

We offer personalised care, great food, atmosphere – Flaum

Speaking on the market target of the hotel, the Cluster General Manager of Bon Hotels in Asaba, which include Bon Hotel Transtell Residence, Jerod Flaum (CSA), revealed its three-prolong focus to be, ‘‘cor-said it is devoted to guests’ total welfare, noting that guests should lookout for; ‘‘good service, personalised care, great food and great atmosphere.’’ With the business atmosphere in Asaba witnessing a rebound after the COVID-19 era, he expressed confidence that the occupancy level of the hotel is growing to the expected level, noting that; ‘‘we are punching above expectation which is over 50%, and we are leaning towards achieving at least 70% for the year.’’ Despite the high competition as a result of the increasing of hotels in the city, Flaum is optimistic of the hotel holding its own against competitors. ‘‘We are a stand out upmarket facility, in both BON Hotels. Yes, we are competing with hotels which have been operating for longer than us, but judging on recent occupancies, it seems we have quickly taken our market share in both hotels.’’

Sample facilities/services

Rooms

The hotel boasts 54 rooms of different categories, all tastefully furnished, fitted and styled with trendy hospitality amenities for the comfort and relaxation of guests. The different room categories include: Studio, Classic, Junior and Deluxe room as well as Classic, Executive and Junior suites; Some of the common amenities in the different categories of rooms include: King size and comfy bed, air conditioning, work station, safe box, flat screen TV, with multiple satellite news and entertainment channels, refrigerator fully stocked, tea/coffee making facilities and en-suite bathroom fitted with freshly minted toiletries.

Dining/wining

The hotel features a classic all-day restaurant offering Africa and Continental dishes including rare local delicacies for the delight of guests especially foodies seeking savouring gastronomic experience.

Different grills and barbecues are served too.

While for drinks, it elegantly furnished bar and lounge offers wide selection of drinks ranging from refreshing cocktails, mocktails, wine, brandy, to champagne and beverages. You also have special home brew and freshly made carrot, beetroot, tiger nut, zobo, orange and watermelon juice selection.

Wellness

For wellness offerings, the hotel features an indoor large size swimming pool for cool dip, with ample seat out area to relax while the pool bar offers different drinks for guests.

Business/social event

As home dedicated for business travellers and corporate bodies, BON Hotel Asaba offers business and meeting facilities of different range. It boasts among others a conference hall seating over 20 people and fitted with the best of conference amenities such as LCD screen, projector, air-conditioner, public address system and writing materials.

Other facilities and services

Other facilities and services on offer include: Free high speed internet services in all the sections including public areas, 24 hours room service and power supply, valet and storage service, airport pick up, and car park.

Loyalty programmes

The hotel offers guest Bon Hotel brand loyalty programme, known as BONami member, which aims at rewarding guests handsomely for their patronage, with such benefits as; discounted rates for rooms, dining discounts, room upgrades, early arrival/late check-out perks, and room preferences/special requests as well as complimentary Wi-Fi and secured and safe parking.

