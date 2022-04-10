BON: Imo Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, Receives Hosting Rights For 14th Edition

Pan-Nigeria film industry awards, Best Of Nollywood (BON) has unveiled its 2022 calendar of activities following the presentation of hosting rights to the Imo State Government earlier in the week.

The presenting delegation, led by Seun Oloketuyi, founder of the annual traveling BON Awards, had the likes of star actors Mobimpe Oyebade Adedimeji, Ten Kobo, Lateef Adedimeji, Shushu Abubakar, Onyinye Okafor, Tracy Okechukwu and Arch. Teju Ajayi.

Unveiling the series of events leading up to the awards in December, Oloketuyi stated in an exclusive interview that “It’s an honour to have His Excellency, Senator Uzodinma accept to host the travelling award that takes industry practitioners to different places in the federation every December. This year is no different as we will be visiting the beautiful city of Owerri after having gone to states like Ogun, Kano, Kogi, Abia, Rivers and others in previous years.

“The history and story of Nollywood will not be complete without mention of Imo State because there are lots of Imo indigenes who have done well in the industry.” He added that “the presentation of the hosting rights is the first of the four major events for the year.

Next is the submission of entries from May 1 when filmmakers from all over the country will send in their entries. “Children in the host state are not left out of the BON Awards package as come May 27, there will be a book reading for children in Imo with the first lady, Her Excellency, Chioma Uzodinma.

On September 7, the nominee list for the 2022 edition of the awards will be unveiled after which the awards will hold on December 3.

At the presentation, which took place at the New Executive Council Chamber, Government House, Owerri, Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, the executive governor of Imo, alongside his deputy, Placid Njoku while welcoming the delegation of Nollywood stakeholders, expressed his pleasure to the BON Awards organisers for choosing Imo State as the venue for the 14th edition of the awards.

He further assured that the government will do its best to support and encourage them as they prepare for the awards scheduled to hold in Owerri on December 3.

