BON inaugurates award steering committee

The Steering Committee for the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria, (BON) Award has been inaugurated. Performing the inauguration of the committee recently, the Chairman of BON, John Ugbe, called on members of the Committee to ensure that they deliver the best award ceremony that will be to the admiration of all stakeholders in the broadcast industry. The composition of the committee was approved by the 76th General Assembly of BON held in Abuja in March this year. The Committee elected Mr. Guy Murray Bruce of Silverbird and Mr. Bayo Awosemo of Arise Television as Chairman and Vice Chairman respectively.
Related Articles
Nigerian firm acquires Ghana’s leading mobility startups
Plentywaka has changed its name to Treepz and acquired Stabus, one of Ghana’s leading mobility startups.With the acquisition, the company explained that it would solely focus on expanding across Africa and harnessing the exciting opportunities on the continent. According to its Marketing Manager, Media and Communications, Uzo Akumah, the name change had presented an opportunity […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Okorocha denies dumping APC for new party
Former Governor of Imo State and Senator Representing Imo West Senatorial District, Rochas Okorocha has said that he was still a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with no plans to dump party as being insinuated by his adversaries. Okorocha gave the clarification while addressing the State Working Committee (SWC) members of the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Louisiana hunkers down as Hurricane Ida strikes
Hurricane Ida has made landfall in the US state of Louisiana, bringing 150mph (240km/h) winds and cutting power to more than half a million people. Thousands of people have fled. Those who stayed have been advised to shelter in place until the storm passes, reports the BBC. Ida will test the flood defences of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)