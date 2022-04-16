BON inaugurates award steering committee

The Steering Committee for the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria, (BON) Award has been inaugurated. Performing the inauguration of the committee recently, the Chairman of BON, John Ugbe, called on members of the Committee to ensure that they deliver the best award ceremony that will be to the admiration of all stakeholders in the broadcast industry. The composition of the committee was approved by the 76th General Assembly of BON held in Abuja in March this year. The Committee elected Mr. Guy Murray Bruce of Silverbird and Mr. Bayo Awosemo of Arise Television as Chairman and Vice Chairman respectively.

