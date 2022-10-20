News

BON postpones TNBA, extends entries deadline

The Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), organisers of The Nigeria Broadcasting Awards (TNBA), have postponed the awards ceremony to April 2023 and extended the deadline for the submission of entries into the various award categories.

The postponement decision was reached during a review meeting held on October 18 between the Steering Committee, the Consulting firm and BON Secretariat. According to the committee, headed by Mr. Guy Murray-Bruce, President, Silverbird Group, the postponement became necessary in view of the number of broadcast professionals hindered from meeting the September 23 deadline for submission of entries by technology and courier companies, add-ing that the new deadline is January 15, 2023.

He said: “We received 471 entries at the expiration of the deadline for submission. But we kept receiving pleas for an extension. “After considering the reasons given by prospective entrants, who could not meet the original deadline, we resolved to extend the deadline, so as to have a really competitive process and ensure that we do not marginalize people, whose bids to file entries were thwarted by poor internet connectivity and delays by courier companies.”

 

