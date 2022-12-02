Arts & Entertainments

BON renames award category after late Sammie Okposo

The Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards has renamed one of its categories after Sammie Okposo. Okposo, the gospel singer, passed away last Friday, with associates revealing much later that he died in his sleep. BON, in a statement on Wednesday, said it was renaming its ‘Best Soundtrack Category’ to honour the music star.

The 2022 edition of the BON Awards is set to hold on Saturday, December 3, in Owerri, Imo State. The renaming, the organisers said, comes as part of last-minute changes “to make the edition a memorable one.” Speaking on the latest development, Seun Oloketuyi, the founder of BON Awards, said: “Sammie Okposo in his lifetime was a force, and he did a lot for the growth of gospel music in Nigeria and beyond. “We are not a music award, but we feel the need to honour him in some way. This was what inspired us to rename the Best Soundtrack category after him. His loss will be felt by all and this is just a way to immortalize him.”

Oloketuyi said Hope Uzodinma, the host of the 2022 edition of the BON Awards, has opened his doors wide for the entertainment industry, particularly the movie sector, to contribute to the financial growth of Imo state’s economy. “This is the 14th edition and the second time this indigenous movie awards will be held in the southeast,” he said.

“One of the reasons we decided to host the awards in Imo this year is because the history and story of Nollywood will not be complete without mentioning Imo state. “There are lots of Imo indigenes who have done well in the industry.” The hosts for this edition, it is understood, are the actor duo of Lateef Adedimeji and Queen Nwokoye.

 

