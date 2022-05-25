BON unveils logo, categories for Nigerian Broadcasting Award 2022

The Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON), an umbrella body of all private and public broadcasters in the country, has unveiled the logo and categories for the 2022 edition of The Nigerian Broadcasting Awards (TNBA). Speaking at the ceremony in Lagos yesterday, BON Chairman, Mr John Ugbe, said the award would recognise and reward excellence and out-standing achievements in the broadcast media industry. Ugbe, who added that the award would hold in October, said the body would also recognise distinguished achievements and meritorious service in the broadcasting industry.

He said: “The Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria having noted the need to motivate media practitioners responsible for daily information dissemination, public enlightenment and entertainment, has decided to recognise and reward them for their works of excellence.

“BON is therefore organising The Nigerian Broadcasting Award (TNBA) to recognise and reward excellence in the broadcast media industry. “To achieve a successful award, BON at its 76th General Assembly, approved the composition of the Awards Steering Committee drawn from public and private broadcast media houses. “The Steering Committee is headed by Mr Guy Murray-Bruce, President of Silverbird Group. Today, BON leadership in conjunction with the steering committee has invited you to witness the unveiling of the process for the awards, as well as the logo of The Nigerian Broadcasting Awards.”

