Arts & Entertainments

Bonang Matheba, IK Osakioduwa to host 8th AMVCAs

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Africa Magic in association with MultiChoice have announced the hosts for the eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, set to hold on May 14, 2022, in Lagos. The multi-talented Nigerian media personality, IK Osakioduwa, will return to host the award show with South Africa’s media darling, Bonang Matheba, who will be making her hosting debut at the AMVCAs.

Bonang Matheba is a multi–award winning radio host, TV presenter and style icon renowned for her flamboyant presentation skills and her signature voice on South African radio and television. She has hosted several award shows and prominent events, including 2016 MTV Africa Music Awards, the preshows for the 2014 MTV Europe Music Awards and 2016 BET Awards, and Miss South Africa 2019. Announcing the awards’ hosts, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola said: “We are excited to have Bonang join IK as co-host for the eighth edition of the AMVCAs.

They are both extremely talented and have attained continental acclaim having both hosted some of Africa’s biggest shows. Together they will keep the crowd entertained on the biggest night to celebrate African film and TV stars”. Speaking on her AMVCA debut, Bonang expressed her excitement saying, “It’s been a long time coming”. On what viewers should expect to see, Queen B revealed that she will be bringing world-class, quality television hosting to the show. “It’s always such an honor to host live productions and I think after COVID, we haven’t had the opportunity to be outside to have these big, big productions with live studio audiences. So, it’s lovely to have all of that back. It’s also an honor. Any single stage I get to step on is an honor. I’ve always wanted to work with IK.

I am a huge fan of his. So, I’m looking forward to that too,” she said. IK Osakioduwa began his career in 2001 as a radio on-air personality and became popular for his entertaining style of presentation. He has since gone to host several high profile shows and programmes such as Big Brother Africa and is the host of the ongoing Nigerian Idol season 7 competition.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Producer resigns from New Zealand massacre movie

Posted on Author Reporter

  The producer of a movie about the Christchurch terror attacks in New Zealand has pulled out of the project after mounting criticism over the film. Philippa Campbell apologised for her involvement and said she had not realised the hurt the film would cause, reports the BBC. The proposed movie, ‘They Are Us’, is supposed […]
Arts & Entertainments

Rita Dominic: Why are trolls attacking Nigerians who complain of misrule

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, has wondered why similar-looking Twitter accounts are attacking Nigerians who lament about the state of the nation. It’s a rather trying time in Nigeria, especially in the context of the crisis facing the education, power, and oil sectors. Nigerians have been experiencing power cuts for weeks amid a surge in petrol […]
Arts & Entertainments

Many want to have sexual affair with me before helping me – Singer, Rubyflashy

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Quid pro quo is simply a favour or advantage granted in return for something. And this is a practice that is commonplace in the entertainment space, be it in acting or music. More often than not, women seem to be at the receiving end of it all as many wannabee entertainers have shared their experiences […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica