Bond star, Daniel Craig, loses dad

Daniel Craig’s dad Tim Craig has passed away at the age of 77.

The James Bond star was left “heartbroken” as his lookalike dad lost his battle to liver cancer on Thursday last week.

Tim leaves behind his wife Kirsty, with whom he lived near Oswestry in Shropshire, as well as children Daniel, 52, and his half brother Harry, reports the mirror.co.uk.

It’s believed that Kirsty and both sons were with him during his final moments before he died.

Kirsty, whose birthday was the day after Tim’s tragic death, is sad to be “heartbroken” after losing her partner.

Doting dad Tim beamed with pride after Daniel landed the iconic role of James Bond which shot his career to new heights.

In fact, proud dad Tim and Daniel’s step-mum Kirsty attended the regional premiere of Casino Royale – Daniel’s first Bond venture back in 2006.

Two years later, the pair once again showed their support for Daniel as they attended another regional premiere of Quantum of Solace.

However despite the occasional public appearance, Tim previously said he prefers to keep his family matters private – and Daniel follows suit.

Speaking to Chester Chronicle years ago, Tim said: “He [Daniel] doesn’t talk about me and I don’t talk about him, but naturally I am extremely proud of him as he is a very fine actor.”

Daniel’s publicist Laura Symons said the family would not be issuing a statement.

It comes as Daniel’s fifth and final Bond film No Time To Die is set to be released on November 12 in the UK.

The initial release date was forced to be pushed back due to rising coronavirus cases amid lockdown.

Movie bosses made the decision to shift the release form April to November, even before lockdown procedures were implemented, following “careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace”.

The film will see Mr Bond have his work cut out for him at the box office to recoup the cost of making the movie in the first place.

The 25th instalment in the 007 film series is due to be the swan song for Bond actor Daniel Craig who will be hanging up his tuxedo after playing the slick spy since 2006’s Casino Royale.

And the final outing for the Daniel has cost an eye-watering £200 million, according to accounts released by film production firm B25.

The price tag puts the new flick far ahead in costs in comparison to the past two Bond outings – with 2015’s Spectre costing £182 million and 2012’s Skyfall costing £138 million.

According to The Sun, the final cost of the movie was £199.5 million at the end of December last year – with he costs being calculated after filming wrapped last October

Like this: Like Loading...