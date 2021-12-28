Bonding with orphans, underprivileged at Yuletide

All over the world, the celebration of Christmas comes with sharing of gifts to loved ones and the underprivileged in the society. CALEB ONWE reports

Watching the children who live at the Karu Orphanage home run out from their expansive sitting room , to welcome unknown visitors, was as emotional, as it was instructive. The sight triggered emotions because these children were made less privileged by circumstances and have no other place to call their home. Such moments ostensibly reveal the innate cravings of every human to have a normal family where the parents bond with their kids and where affection and care prevails. In their innocent minds, the toddlers between the ages of 2 and 4 came out and excitedly jumped into the arms of their visitors.

These children, probably, were already used to the faces of their caregivers, and instinctively needed some fresh loving interface and in-teraction. The section of the home visited, houses both able bodied and slightly physically challenged children, but one thing that was so refreshingly in abundance, was over flowing joy radiating on their faces. Inside Abuja’s reporter also observed an unusual enthusiasm in the children when they sighted loads of gifts which their visitors brought to celebrate the Christmas with them Some of the children, who exuded unspeakable happiness that their food bank has been restocked, even attempted breaking the protocols of the home, by trying to evacuate the gifts, when the administrator of home had not so directed.

Seeing the intelligence and innocence of these less privileged children, members of Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS) FCT Chapter who were the unknown visitors to the home, struggled hard to conceal their emotions. The visitors, who appeared to have the required orientation for such environment, did not only quickly take in the children into their warm embrace, but engaged them in lively conversations.

. NIQS Chairman, Bede Ejiekwu who led the visitors, apparently felt at home with the children, and could be seen familiarising with some of them that came cuddling on him. Explaining why the Institute decided to visit the place, the Ejiekwu said it was part of their Corporate Social Responsibility to extend love and happiness to the less privileged during festive periods.

He noted that available records showed that about 2.2 million children were being cared for in orphanages across the world. Ejiekwu also disclosed that out of the millions of children who have been orphaned, there were other vulnerable people that need special attention from the society. According to him, visiting children’s home has become a regular charity work of the Institute, owing to the fact that everyone has to contribute towards achieving an egalitarian society. Ejiekwu, who used the occasion to implore the caregivers to exhibit more love towards the children, also called on government to ensure reg-ular maintenance of the infrastructures at the home. The administrator of the home, Musa Danjuma who received the visitors and the gift items, also took them on tour of some parts of the Orphanage.

Danjuma disclosed that over the years, the home had provided succor to many less privileged children. According to the administration, the home had successfully managed many children from the cradle to adulthood, with some of them already admitted into tertiary institutions.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...