Bonds: DMO calendar targets N1.2tn issuance in Q1’23

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has proposed to raise the sum of N1.2 trillion for the Federal Government via bond issuance subscription in the first quarter of the year. DMO bond calendar, available on the website of the DMO, showed that the agency planned to raise N80 billion to N100 billion from each bond between January and March 2023, with four bonds re-opened each month. On January 30, 2023, the DMO will auction a 13.98 per cent FGN FEB 2028 bond with five years and one month term-tomaturity and original tenor of 10 years; a 12.50 per cent APR 2032 bond with nine years and three months term-to-maturity and original tenor of 15 years; a 16.2499 per cent FGN APR 2037 bond with 14 years and three months term-to-maturity and original tenor of 20 years; and a 14.80 per cent FGN APR 2049 bond with 26 years and three months term-to-maturity and original tenor of 30 years. By February 13 and March 20, 2023, the same set of four bonds will be re-issued but with declining term-to-maturity.

