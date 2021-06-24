Bone Marrow Transplant Centre debuts, raises cure hope for sickle cell disorder

Hope that bone marrow transplant (BMT) could be a viable option has been raised for some Nigerians that need it to fight sickle cell disorder. According to the National Director/ Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sickle Cell Foundation Nigeria (SCFN), Dr. Annette Akinsete who made this known in Lagos, BMT, which may not be affordable by the poor and less privileged, the SCFN will be engaging with various state governors for the provision of funding support for some patients suffering SCD that may need this treatment. “We are already engaging state governors.

We are talking to them. At the end of the day we need them to sponsor indigent patients. Bone marrow transplant is not for everyone. The doctors know their selection criteria.” Akinsete disclosed these during a press briefing to commemorate the World Sickle Cell Day 2021, with the theme ‘Knowledge Is Power’.

The event was held at the SCFN located in Idiaraba, Lagos at the weekend. The World Sickle Cell Day 2021 — recognised by the United Nations (UN) and celebrated every year on June 19 — aims to increase awareness of sickle cell disorders at the national and international level. Nigeria has the highest incidence of sickle cell disorder (SCD) worldwide with over 40 million Nigerians that are carriers (with Hb AS) of the sickle cell gene. Similarly, over 150,000 babies who have SCD are born every year in Nigeria.

Many of them, especially from poorly informed families, do not live beyond childhood. Earlier, the Chairman of the SCFN, Prof. Olu Akinyanju revealed that the SCFN has established a Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) Centre in partnership with the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) for the cure of sickle cell disorder (SCD). “The comprehensive, state-of-the-art BMT will ensure that the life-changing cure is available and accessible in Nigeria and attracts patients from other parts of the world, a reverse medical tourism shift, ‘’ said Akinyanju.

He described the establishment of the centre, which he said would be functional later this year, as indeed befitting, considering that Nigeria has the highest burden of SCD worldwide. Akinsete said BMT or stem cell is the cure for sickle cell. Henceforth, sickle cell will be struck off the list of conditions that do not respond to drugs. According to her, the SCFN has made this centre available, accessible and affordable for Nigerians. Interestingly, she stated that the centre is already getting enquiries from people in other parts of the world including the United Kingdom (UK), the United States (U.S.), India, Europe, among others; they want to find out how they can come to Nigeria and access BMT. They are aware that ours is more affordable than what is obtainable elsewhere. The BMT journey started in 2011 when the SCFN partnered with the Mediterranean Institute of Haematology (IME) Rome with a plan for technology transfer within four years.

