Bone thinning disease can increase cardiovascular risk –Study

Researchers in the United Kingdom (UK) have said that persons suffering osteoporosis, the bonethinning disease that occurs with ageing, have a good chance to develop cardiovascular disease.

Cardiovascular diseases, also called heart diseases, are heart conditions that include diseased vessels, structural problems and blood clots.

Researchers at the University of Southampton, England, were among the first to use a special scanning technique to analyse the wrist bones of 350 men and women aged between 70 and 85.

The team found that people with a history of cardiac problems, including coronary heart disease, angina, heart attack and heart failure, had lower wrist bone density than those who did not, and therefore were at greater risk of developing osteoporosis.

This occurred more often in the study’s male subjects, reported the ‘Newsmax’.

Osteoporosis is a bone disease that occurred when the body loses too much bone, made too little bone, or both. As a result, bones become weak and may break from a fall or, in serious cases, from sneezing or minor bumps. Osteoporosis means “porous bone.” Viewed under a microscope, a healthy bone looks like a honeycomb.

The ‘Newsmax’ reported that about three-quarters of those with osteoporosis were women, but the condition can occur in men as well.

The researchers had consequently advised a bone density scan might be in order for persons that had heart disease, especially if those persons had other risks for osteoporosis.

Other risk factors for osteoporosis included being a woman (especially if menopausal), being Caucasian or Asian, having a history of the disease in your family, and being small-framed

