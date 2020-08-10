Sports

Bonfere yet to get Atlanta 1996 medal

Former Super Eagles boss, Johannes-Franciscus Bonfrere, has admitted his yet to receive his Olympic medal 24 years after leading the Dream Team to gold in Atalanta.

 

Far from being considered favourites, the Nigeria squad made up of a talented group that included Celestine Babayaro, Taribo West, Nwankwo Kanu, Emmanuel Amuneke, Jay-Jay Okocha, Victor Ikpeba, Garba Lawal, Daniel Amokachi and Sunday Oliseh, all punched above their weight to beat a strong Argentina side in the final 3-2.

 

They are however famously remembered for their epic 4-3 semi-final win against Brazil where they rallied back from 3-1 to score in the closing 12 minutes through Ikpeba and Kanu, the latter netting twice in injury time.

 

It is regarded as one of the finest moments not only in Nigerian sports history but in the Olympic games as well.

 

Bonfrere says he was not given a medal because the provision was not made for him which he didn’t take like.

