Bongo musician, Ababanna, held for alleged defilement of 12-year-old girl

A popular musician in Owerri, Uba Obinna Agbaso, whose stage name is ‘Ababanna,’ is currently cooling off in a police division at Agbala in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State.

The muscian was arrested for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old girl.

Ababanna, who allegedly serially defiled the underaged girl, was said to have forcibly had carnal knowledge of the girl (name withheld) on more than three occasions before the girl fled home.

The victim’s father, Victor Okereocha, is a vulcanizer struggling to make ends meet. He leaves home for work very early in the morning everyday in search of his family’s daily bread.

Unfortunately, Okereocha is separated from his wife who leaves in her father’s house in Mbaise, thus leaving the girl, who is her only daughter, at the mercy of predators when the father leaves for work.

Okereocha told our correspondent that he was still at a government medical facility finalising documentations on the matter after a laboratory test of his raped daughter.

An elder in the family, Mr. Godwin Okereocha, said the musician took advantage of the proximity of their homes to sneak into his brother’s house to violate the girl.

He said: “They all live in the same compound at Emoha in Owerri North Local Government Area. Whenever Victor leaves for work, Ababanna, who is a popular musician, would sneak in and waylay my brother’s underaged daughter with threats and intimidation. It did not happen once and it did not happen twice, Ababanna serially raped the poor girl.”

On how the bubble burst, Godwin said the girl, at some point, could not endure the torture of dying in silence and so confided in her immediate elder brother who is 14 years old.

“Feeling that their father was just a struggling man and may not be able to do much, the poor girl and his brother conspired and secretly fled home for the safety of the girl. They fled to Mbaise where their mother was living in her father’s house without telling their father their plans.

“After weeks of searching, it was discovered that they had fled to their maternal home. I personally didn’t like the idea of losing my niece and nephews to Mbaise just like that, they should at least tell us why they have to leave home like that. So we made all arrangement to bring back their mother immediately.

“It was when we brought Victor’s wife and the children back after fulfilling all traditional rights that the wife told us that her daughter was serially raped under the roof of her father, which was why she fled home to Mbaise.

“On hearing this, the family was devastated and the youth of the community were enraged and embarked on a protest over the alleged rape.

“Youths marched to his house and were on the verge of unleashing mayhem on him and his properties, when the police intervened. The police arrested Ababanna and dumped him in police cell.”

The family of the victim expressed shock that there were concerted efforts by politicians to free Ababanna because he was nd a regular face in major political gatherings in the state.

At the time of talking to Godwin, Ababanna had already spent three days in police cell and the matter was about being moved to the state Police Command Headquarters

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Orlando Ikeokwu, said he would check and get back to our correspondent.

However, Ikeokwu was yet to get back to our correspondent at press time.

