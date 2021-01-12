Business

Bonnylight Energy announces 20,000 MT diesel supply

BonnyLight Energy and Offshore Limited, a wholly indigenous petroleum downstream player has announced the supply of 20,000.00 metric tonnes, MT of Premium Automotive Gas Oil (popularly known as diesel) into the Nigerian market.
The product lifted from Amsterdam, Netherland, is poised to wet the company’s tank farms strategically located to serve key markets situated across the region through its base in Kirikiri, Ijegun, Creek Road in Lagos; Warri and Oghara in Delta State as well as Port Harcourt. Rivers State.
The product supplies come at crucial times occasioned by high consumption of diesel from corporates, transporting institutions and even households to ensure product security across all sectors.
According to the Vice Chairman of BonnyLight Energy and Offshore Limited, Mr. Toyin Banjo, “BonnyLight is proud to be an active member of the industry’s stakeholder community committed to the continual delivery of premium fuel that drives our fast-emerging economy amid the recession and the attendant COVID-19 era.
“Furthermore, we are poised to support the Federal Government’s efforts to revamp the energy sector and successfully steer the economy towards a fully market-led and deregulated regime of the downstream petroleum sector.”
Additionally, the inflow of BonnyLight’s 20,000.00 MT premium diesel supply will significantly aid the country’s manufacturing industry to ramp up production, post COVID-19 lull.
Based on estimations by the PPPRA of national daily petroleum consumption currently at 56 million and 14 million litres for Premium Motor Spirit – PMS (also known as petrol) and AGO, BonnyLight Energy intends to help maintain product supply stability for Nigeria’s economic recovery efforts.

