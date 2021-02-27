Boob job is not for you, Toke Makinwa tells men

Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, has told men that they not the reason behind most women’s decision to carry out cosmetic surgeries. The media girl made this known via her Twitter page on Thursday, while reacting to the notion that most women go under the knife to please men. She tweeted: “Overhead a couple of guys talking about women and cosmetic surgery, dear men, I know you love to think that the whole existence of a woman is to pursue you or try to live for you but pls take this from me, women are doing things to look good for themselves, it ain’t about you.

“That boob job is not for you, maybe she loves how her boobs look in cloths, that liposuction??? She wasn’t thinking of a man, she probably got tired of fighting fat that won’t shift. Women look good for themselves and not to impress men.”

It is no news that Makinwa is one of the few celebrities who have openly revealed going under the knife. Recall in 2018, the media personality revealed the reason she decided to have plastic surgery. “This year I stopped complaining and changed things. I hated my body, I fixed it, (best decision ever).

I hated hanging around certain people who made me feel small; I dropped them, I learnt to forgive (I still struggle but it’s a journey), I learnt to be at peace. #2018Lessons,” she tweeted. Other celebrities who have had plastic surgeries include Tonto Dikeh and reality TV star Khloe.

