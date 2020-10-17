Book on ‘Varsity Guard’ launched in Lagos

Dignitaries from Nigeria and in the Diaspora attended a book presentation, “Varsity Guard”, which was launched recently online. The book, authored by Mr. Shadrack Akinola, alias Pesinpapa, was written to guide students against making costly errors, especially when choosing a career, excelling in the university and thereafter. The launch attracted professionals such as doctors, professors, political leaders, and a one-time director-general of NYSC, who made useful comments about the book. FlipiT NG, which published the book, commended the author for his quality and breathtaking feat. Akinola, who had extra year despite putting in a lot in his academics at the university, said he decided to document his experiences in a book form for the benefit of the younger generations.
