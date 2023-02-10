Book Reading: Nikade-Tarila, Nwamara reignites Port Harcourt literary scene

Bonding factor

Despite the rising influence of the digital and social media in content creation and sharing, some authors, writers and book enthusiasts are working behind the scene in Port Harcourt to uphold the uniqueness of the hard copy as a major knowledge medium. There is a growing community of residents in the “Garden City” who have taken it as a challenge to organize book events regularly and draw book lovers out of their comfort zones. They are among the new drivers of knowledge who want residents to partake in the sharing of knowledge. Some of them are members of the Nigerian Literary Society, NLS, Rivers State chapter.

Event’s benefit

It was a big plus for the Port Harcourt book scene recently, when two fast-rising authors. — Dr Ebidenyefa Nikade-Tarila and Dr. Uzo Nwamara read from their books to the audience at the Allianz Francaise in the Old GRA, Port Harcourt. Nikade- Tarila, who writes romantic books read from 14 Letters to my Lazy Lover on Valentine’s Day; while Nwamara read from his work, Dance of the Delta. The book reading/signing event was curated by David Chukwueke, the event set to hold at The lovely art of book reading gives the audience the opportunity to get directly in touch with authors, who shed more light on their works.

Authors’ views

It also enable authors to market their books and make them more popular. Nikade-Tarila, who also authored These Words Are Not Mine, a collection of poem focussing mainly on womanhood is an educationist, teen mentor, counselor, and broadcast journalist. She was one of the discussants’ of the 64 years celebration of Things Fall Apart by Prof Chinua Achebe with the theme ‘The Death Of Ikemefuna, 2022. Nikade holds a BA.ED, MA and PhD in English language from the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education.

Art of book reading

Nwamara is a poet, playwright, storyteller, essayist, broadcaster, and publisher, who also authored The Stone Breakers, a collection of poems and also co-authored Elechi Amadi:A Quintessential Giant, a biography. Nwamara served for two terms as the chairman of the Association of Nigerian Authors, ANA, Rivers State chapter, was the first lead discussant' of the 63 years celebration of Things Fall Apart by Prof Chinua Achebe a programme organised by the Nigerian Literary Society 2021. He is also the the first lead discussant' of the 55 years celebration of the book The Concubine by Captain Elechi Amadi a programme or ganized by NLS in 2022. Nikade, whose works centre mainly on romance, grew up reading romantic novels, including the popular Mills and Booms series. She has come across all sorts of characters over the years while reading romantic tales that she decided to set a path of her own with characters who win, lose or become victims in the game of love. "You cannot run away from love no matter how it has hurt you. No matter how far you run away from love you will always love."

Headline books

14 Letters to My lazy lover on Valentine’s Day is an interesting read about a love gone terribly bad for a lady. She goes back in time to relay the wonderful times she once had with her over. Each of her letters make up a chapter of the letter. One clear innovation about the book is that it’s back or other side contains the reply of Jude, her lover to the letters. From 14 chapters of a thrilling love story of a woman to the swift response of Jude, the book reinforces the universality of love; it’s beauty and the deep pain it causes when expectations are not met. Jude’s reply to the letters in just eight chapters was one of the points raised about the book. Nikade-Tarila says that “Jude is a man of few words,” A key lesson about the book is that love memories work wonders on one’s wellbeing and outlook. Initially, Nikade had no intention of publishing the book. She felt fine uploading it on Facebook in bits until her friends started sharing it and giving her encouraging feedbacks by their own friends. It was those friends that encouraged her to publish the letters into a book. In The Dance of the Delta, Nwagbara recreates the hopelessness and unrest in the Niger Delta over oil, a natural resource that is supposed to enrich lives and foster prosperity. Nwagbara, while reading from his book could not conceal his quest for good governance, and the right leadership to steer the country away from it’s declining state.

Interactive session

During the question and answer session, he talked about criticism which some authors are unable to accept. “You are not qualified to be a writer without being able to accept criticisms. Most writers feel they know it all, probably because they created the content,” he says. “Negative criticism is a call to do more research. “As a writer, you must read. People will interpret your work differently, open your mind and take it as it comes.” Nwamara, also commented on the issue of piracy, which confront authors who spend so much and earn so little because some people out there are bent on reaping where they didn’t sow. He remembers seeing one of his books selling like hot cake in Aba without getting the proceeds. On the sale of The Dance. of The Delta, he says: “I have sold 15,000 copies so far. But it has sold over 100,000 copies. One of the organizers of the event, Obiora Momife, a renowned poet, urged the residents of Port Harcourt to get more involved in the city’s literary scene for greater knowledge.

