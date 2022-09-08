Booker Prize announces shortlist for 2022

The shortlist of this year’s Booker Prize has been announced. The shortlist of six includes the Zimbabwean writer, NoViolet Bulawayo, author of ‘We Need New Names’ (that was shortlisted for the same prize in 2013). She has been shortlisted for her novel, ‘Glory,’ the story of an uprising, “told by a vivid chorus of animal voices that help us see our human world more clearly.” Others on the shortlist are one Irish writer, one English writer, two Americans, and a writer from Sri Lanka. From the long list of 13 books, the panel of judges announced the shortlist of six books, namely: ‘Glory’ by NoViolet Bulawayo; ‘Small Things Like These’ by Claire Keegan; ‘The Trees’ by Percival Everett; ‘The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida’ by Shehan Karunatilaka; ‘Oh William!’ by Elizabeth Strout and ‘Treacle Walker’ by Alan Garner.

Announcing the shortlist on Tuesday at the Serpentine Pavilion in London, Booker Prize MacGregor said judges are “completely free to set their own criteria,” but that they were looking for authors who “created a world, an imagined world that we can feel as our own.” MacGregor noted that “in all six books, something momentous happens to an individual or to a society. They realize what they are and what they can become,” adding that the books are also “not too long,” and showing “great editing.”

