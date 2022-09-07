Booker Prize announces shortlist for 2022

Tony Okuyeme

The shortlist of this year’s Booker Prize has been announced.

The shortlist of six includes the Zimbabwean writer, NoViolet Bulawayo, author of ‘We Need New Names’ (that was shortlisted for the same prize in 2013). She has been shortlisted for her novel, ‘Glory’, the story of an uprising, “told by a vivid chorus of animal voices that help us see our human world more clearly.”

Others on the shortlist are, one Irish writer, one English writer, two Americans, and a writer from Sri Lanka.

From the longlist of 13 books, the panel of judges announced the shortlist of six books, namely: ‘Glory’ by NoViolet Bulawayo, ‘Small Things Like These’ by Claire Keegan, ‘The Trees’ by Percival Everett, ‘The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida’ by Shehan Karunatilaka, ‘Oh William!’ by Elizabeth Strout, and ‘Treacle Walker’ by Alan Garner.

Announcing the shortlist Tuesday, at the Serpentine Pavilion in London, Booker Prize MacGregor said judges are “completely free to set their own criteria” but that they were looking for authors who “created a world, an imagined world that we can feel as our own.”

MacGregor noted that: “In all six books, Something momentous happens to an individual or to a society. They realize what they are and what they can become,” adding that the books are also “not too long,” and showing “great editing.”

The other judges include: academic and broadcaster, Shahidha Bari; historian, Helen Castor; novelist and critic, M. John Harrison; and novelist and poet Prof. Alain Mabanckou.

The long and shortlists were selected from 169 novels published between Oct. 1, 2021, and Sept. 30, 2022, and submitted by publishers.

The Booker Prize, formerly known as the Booker Prize for Fiction and the Man Booker Prize, is a literary prize awarded each year for the best novel written in English and published in the United Kingdom or Ireland. It is open to works by writers of any nationality.

All the shortlisted authors receive £2,500 (nearly $2,900) and a specially bound edition of their book.

The winner, which will be announced at the Roundhouse in London on October 17, will receives £50,000.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...