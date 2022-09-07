Arts & Entertainments

Booker Prize announces shortlist for 2022

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Tony Okuyeme

The shortlist of this year’s Booker Prize has been announced.

The shortlist of six includes the Zimbabwean writer, NoViolet Bulawayo, author of ‘We Need New Names’ (that was shortlisted for the same prize in 2013). She has been shortlisted for her novel, ‘Glory’, the story of an uprising, “told by a vivid chorus of animal voices that help us see our human world more clearly.”

Others on the shortlist are, one Irish writer, one English writer, two Americans, and a writer from Sri Lanka.

From the longlist of 13 books, the panel of judges announced the shortlist of six books, namely: ‘Glory’ by NoViolet Bulawayo, ‘Small Things Like These’ by Claire Keegan, ‘The Trees’ by Percival Everett, ‘The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida’ by Shehan Karunatilaka, ‘Oh William!’ by Elizabeth Strout, and ‘Treacle Walker’ by Alan Garner.

Announcing the shortlist Tuesday, at the Serpentine Pavilion in London, Booker Prize MacGregor said judges are “completely free to set their own criteria” but that they were looking for authors who “created a world, an imagined world that we can feel as our own.”

MacGregor noted that: “In all six books, Something momentous happens to an individual or to a society. They realize what they are and what they can become,” adding that the books are also “not too long,” and showing “great editing.”

The other judges include: academic and broadcaster, Shahidha Bari; historian, Helen Castor; novelist and critic, M. John Harrison; and novelist and poet Prof. Alain Mabanckou.

The long and shortlists were selected from 169 novels published between Oct. 1, 2021, and Sept. 30, 2022, and submitted by publishers.

The Booker Prize, formerly known as the Booker Prize for Fiction and the Man Booker Prize, is a literary prize awarded each year for the best novel written in English and published in the United Kingdom or Ireland. It is open to works by writers of any nationality.

All the shortlisted authors receive £2,500 (nearly $2,900) and a specially bound edition of their book.

The winner, which will be announced at the Roundhouse in London on October 17, will receives £50,000.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Final year student stopped from defending project online

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The video of a Nigerian student who was stopped from defending his project on a Zoom session has stirred mixed reactions from Nigerians since it was shared on Thursday. The student, identified as Ibukunoluwa Aina was seen with a visibly unkempt bushy hair. In the video, one of the lecturers, Olayinka Ohunakin said the student’s […]
Arts & Entertainments

Multi-Choice Nigeria unveils Gotv in Kogi

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir, Lokoja

Muli-Choice Nigeria has finally launched Gotv in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital. Speaking with journalists shortly after the launching, the Executive Head of Sales, Multi-Choice Nigeria, Mr Akinola Saliu, said Gotv has established over 200 neighbourhood stores spread around Lokoja, to sell the product. “We equally have over 100 youths who walk the street to […]
Arts & Entertainments

Meet the Nigerian act, pioneering Afrobeats across Europe – NonyKingz

Posted on Author Reporter

  Icelandic-Nigerian singer, NonyKingz, who relocated from Africa to Europe. Is an Afrobeat musician, expressing his emotion, and pioneering the motherland sound “Afrobeats” to the western world. In a mail chat, after he released the official visual for “Banye”, we caught up with him to know his plans towards the year, after he collaborated with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica