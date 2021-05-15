Books are important in educational, academic development of lecturers, students – UAT Librarian

The Librarian of University of Africa, Toru-Orua (UAT), Dr. Mrs. Rose Okiy, has stressed the importance of books in the educational and academic development of lecturers and students in any institution, saying the availability of quality books will be invaluable in the forthcoming accreditation exercise in the University by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Okiy stated this during the week in her office when staff and students of the Department of Theatre Arts, University of Africa, Toru-Orua (UAT), led by the Head of Department, Professor Barclays Foubiri Ayakoroma, donated the second set of 70 three titles of books comprising textbooks, plays and journals, to the university library.

The university librarian said the strategy of Ayakoroma in networking to get books from his theatre colleagues is ingenuous and exemplary, hoping that senior academics in UAT will borrow a leaf from the unique approach to enhance the status of the university library, considering the fact that the government cannot do it alone. According to her, the library is the heartbeat of any academic institution, and that the university will face challenges with the pending NUC accreditation if the library is not equipped to a considerable level. She assured Ayakoroma and his team that the books and journals that have been donated will be properly documented and displayed on the shelves so that lecturers, students and external researchers can put them to good use.

Earlier, while making the presentation on behalf of staff and students of the Department of Theatre Arts, Ayakoroma said that as he had noted in the earlier donation of books to UAT Library, the gesture was informed by his commitment to improve book and reading culture in the department and the university community.

“The donation of books for a second time is a reflection of our commitment to academic excellence in our young university; and we believe that other senior colleagues will be challenged to emulate this approach to improve the state of the UAT Library. We promise to continue to use our contacts to continuously donate books and journals to the UAT Library,” he said. Ayakoroma also used the occasion to deliver copies of five authored books by Chief Emmanuel Guanah (now late) that were donated by his first son, Raymos B. Guanah Esq, who is the senior special assistant on Political Matters to the Deputy Senate President, Senator Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege. Ayakoroma was accompanied by Messrs Gift Benue Zibima, Ebifaghe Owei Fawei, Samuel Jackson Udo, Tari Waripamo Ineritei, and some students of the Department of Theatre Arts, UAT.

