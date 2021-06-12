News

Books on Abiola, June 12 annulment not authentic, says Aboderin

Posted on Author FLORA ONWUDIWE Comment(0)

Chief Abimbola Aboderin has said that the authors of different books written about the late M.K.O. Abiola and the annulment of June 12 were not as authentic as his own book titled, Democracy and the untold story of June 12. At a briefing held in Ikeja, Chief Aboderin told journalists that they were only four of them in the political circle with the late Abiola at the time he gave reasons why he was vying for president. The book which will be launched tomorrow at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs(NIIA) Lagos ,(June 12) had the author,( Chief Aboderin), Abiola, the late Adedibu at Ibadan and Abiola’s lawyer Oba Abimbola Ajibola , as the people in the political circle with the late business Mongul.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Abia should benefit more from proposed PIB – Ikpeazu

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Abia State governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has said that the state should be among states to benefit more from the proposed Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) because of the peaceful disposition of its oil producing communities. Ikpeazu said this while receiving in audience a delegation of the National Assembly Joint Ad hoc Committee on the Petroleum […]
News

Beijing reports 22 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  Beijing reported 22 newly confirmed domestically-transmitted COVID-19 cases, four suspected cases and two asymptomatic cases Friday, the municipal health commission said Saturday. By the end of Friday, Beijing had reported 625 confirmed domestically-transmitted cases, including 411 who had been discharged from hospitals after recovery and nine deaths. There were 17 asymptomatic cases still under […]
News

Food security: CBN disburses N554bn to 2.8m farmers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disbursed N554.61 billion to 2,849,490 farmers to boost food security under its Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP) beginning from 2015. In a communiqué issued in Abuja yesterday, CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said that out of the amount, N61.02 billion was disbursed to 353,370 dry season farmers. T he […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica