Books on Abiola, June 12 annulment not authentic, says Aboderin

Chief Abimbola Aboderin has said that the authors of different books written about the late M.K.O. Abiola and the annulment of June 12 were not as authentic as his own book titled, Democracy and the untold story of June 12. At a briefing held in Ikeja, Chief Aboderin told journalists that they were only four of them in the political circle with the late Abiola at the time he gave reasons why he was vying for president. The book which will be launched tomorrow at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs(NIIA) Lagos ,(June 12) had the author,( Chief Aboderin), Abiola, the late Adedibu at Ibadan and Abiola’s lawyer Oba Abimbola Ajibola , as the people in the political circle with the late business Mongul.
Related Articles
Abia should benefit more from proposed PIB – Ikpeazu
Abia State governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has said that the state should be among states to benefit more from the proposed Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) because of the peaceful disposition of its oil producing communities. Ikpeazu said this while receiving in audience a delegation of the National Assembly Joint Ad hoc Committee on the Petroleum […]
Beijing reports 22 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases
Beijing reported 22 newly confirmed domestically-transmitted COVID-19 cases, four suspected cases and two asymptomatic cases Friday, the municipal health commission said Saturday. By the end of Friday, Beijing had reported 625 confirmed domestically-transmitted cases, including 411 who had been discharged from hospitals after recovery and nine deaths. There were 17 asymptomatic cases still under […]
Food security: CBN disburses N554bn to 2.8m farmers
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disbursed N554.61 billion to 2,849,490 farmers to boost food security under its Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP) beginning from 2015. In a communiqué issued in Abuja yesterday, CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said that out of the amount, N61.02 billion was disbursed to 353,370 dry season farmers. T he […]
