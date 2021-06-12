Books on Abiola, June 12 annulment not authentic, says Aboderin

Chief Abimbola Aboderin has said that the authors of different books written about the late M.K.O. Abiola and the annulment of June 12 were not as authentic as his own book titled, Democracy and the untold story of June 12. At a briefing held in Ikeja, Chief Aboderin told journalists that they were only four of them in the political circle with the late Abiola at the time he gave reasons why he was vying for president. The book which will be launched tomorrow at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs(NIIA) Lagos ,(June 12) had the author,( Chief Aboderin), Abiola, the late Adedibu at Ibadan and Abiola’s lawyer Oba Abimbola Ajibola , as the people in the political circle with the late business Mongul.

Like this: Like Loading...