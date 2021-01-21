Bookseller bags one year in prison for pirating Holy Bible

The Federal High Court, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State has sentenced a trader, Mr. Chinonso Ugochukwu to one year imprisonment for pirating the Holy Bible and other books.

Ugochukwu was found guilty on a two-count-charge bordering “on pirating, being in possession and offering for sale, 578 copies of various literary works including The Holy Bible (Revised Standard version).”

A witness, Martins Umoh, a staff of the Nigeria Copyright Commission (NCC) told the court that the Commission received complaints from copyright owners including the Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) alleging that their literary works were being pirated.

As a result, the NCC embarked on a search in several local government areas of the state, and discovered, during the search, that several copies of the pirated literary works were found in Ugochukwu’s shop located at No 17 Grace Bill Road, Eket, in Akwa Ibom State.

Also, during the trial, a staff of the BSN, Oluwafemi Akindele testified that his office translates the Holy Bible, typesets it and sources for funds to publish it.

Akindele told the court that they observed that while the products were everywhere in the market, it never reflected in its official Bible distribution figures.

According to the witness, this was when they observed that most of the products in the market were pirated copies and made formal complaints to NCC, which later led to the arrest, prosecution and conviction of Ugochukwu.

Like this: Like Loading...