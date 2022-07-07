Business

Boom App targets financial inclusion for unbanked Nigerians

An e-commerce platform has been developed to enable Nigerians without bank accounts to sell and buy goods and services without paying any fees in the country. The ground-breaking eco-system, which combines as a Bitcoin wallet, effectively puts the goods and services of its users in front of a global market boasting over 1.7 billion people. Speaking during a media parley, Boom’s founder, Peter Alfred Adekeye, said the maingoal of the platform is to foster financial inclusion for the unbanked such that even market women in rural areas can purchase and sell without complicated technological process or merchandise fees. According to him, the app includes a variety of unique features for a more enjoyable experience while its marketplace feature, which Adekeye described as its most potent, enables unlimited buying and selling within Boom at no cost.

 

