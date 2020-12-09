Boom in agent banking fuels fraud concerns

The current boom in agent banking business is clearly good news for the country’s monetary authorities as it is helping to boost financial inclusion. However, findings by New Telegraph show that concerns are growing in some quarters that the increasingly rapid adoption of Point of Sale (PoS) terminals by Nigerians is leading to worsening electronic banking fraud in these parts.

Indeed, in an email it sent to customers last week, titled, “Carrying out a PoS transaction? Guard your debit card details,” FCMB warned about the risks of people exposing their debit card details to unscrupulous PoS agents. The email reads partly: “Dear customer, POS transactions are a regular part of our daily lives. From paying for a drink to buying fuel to withdrawing cash at an agent banking location…

there are so many ways we expose our debit card details every day. “A PoS agent or attendant can facilitate fraud on your account by exposing your card details to the bad guys. A typical way this happens is when the PoS agent takes pictures of the front and back of your debit card, then sends to the fraudsters in exchange for a cash reward or commission. “The fraudsters then use your full card details (the card number, CVV, expiration date, etc) to make purchases or clear your bank account without any hindrance.” The lender also gave some tips on how customers can safeguard their card details when carrying out PoS transactions.

It stated: “Never allow an attendant or PoS Agent take your debit card away from your presence for any reason. Even if the Po S terminal is not working and the attendant needs to get another one, ensure you collect your debit card before he or she leaves. Never give your debit card to anyone to withdraw money or help you make a transaction.” A few weeks ago, New Telegraph had reported that the #EndSARS crisis, coupled with the coronavirus (Covid-19) restrictions, have triggered a boom in the agent banking business as bank agents said they experienced a surge in demand for their services in recent months.

The #EndSARS crisis broke out on October 20, when security forces in Lagos opened fire on unarmed protesters at the Lekki Toll gate, who had been staging a sit-in for about two weeks, calling for the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a notorious police unit that had long been accused of extortion, torture and extrajudicial killings, leading to hoodlums engaging in a looting spree and wreaking massive destruction on public and private property, but especially on lenders’ infrastructure across the country.

In order to address the wanton lawlessness, many state governors imposed full curfew across their States, forcing DMBs not only to announce a temporarily shut down of their branches but also their Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), over 120 of which were completely destroyed nationwide by the hoodlums, according to New Telegraph’s investigations. Although calm has since returned to the country, many bank customers, who found it difficult accessing cash during the crisis, resorted to patronising banking agents. Even prior to the #EndSARS crisis, analysts had noted that in the wake of Covid-19, which saw lenders complying with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)-ordered protocols, such as social distancing and avoiding crowded environments, there was a sig-nificant increase in the number of Nigerians using Banking agents for their financial transactions, thus leading some DMBs to place huge orders for PoS machines for their agent banking business.

However, as the FCMB email earlier referred to, suggests, the widespread adoption of PoS terminals is also raising fraud concerns. Authoritative sources in the industry told New Telegraph that there were increasing cases of customers complaining that their bank accounts were hacked by fraudsters after they had carried out a PoS transaction. For instance, the head of operations at a Tier 2 bank branch in Lagos, who did not want to be named, said that several customers, whose accounts were hacked in the last few months, firmly believed that the fraudsters succeeding in accessing their debit card details at the shop of a PoS agent. According to the bank official, while having access to debit card details may not be the only information that fraudsters need to hack customers’ accounts, lenders always advise that people should be careful about how they expose their card details.

The official said: “Ordinarily, given that the chip cards, which are used in the Nigerian banking industry, are one of the most secure in the world, it would be difficult for fraudsters to hack an account just by accessing a customer’s debit card details.

Unless, of course, the criminals also find a way of obtaining the customer’s Personal Identification Number (PIN). However, we always advise customers not to leave their debit cards carelessly.” As part of its efforts to boost financial inclusion by increasing access to financial services, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) introduced the agent banking system in 2013, under which, financial institutions (FIs) and mobile money operators (MMOs) could appoint third parties as agents to provide financial services on their behalf to members of the public. According to latest data obtained from the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), the total number of registered PoS terminals in the country stood at 446, 453 as at December 2019 compared with 258,443 in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Information obtained from NIBSS also shows that no fewer than 8,920 fraud attempts worth N597 million were successfully carried out by fraudsters in the banking industry via various transaction channels as at third quarter of 2019. Breakdown of the channels shows that N40.964 million was lost in 40.988 million fraud attempts through POS; N79.497 million was lost in 80.499 million fraud attempts across the counter; N136.542 million lost via 142.278 million attempted frauds through ATMs and N144.440 million lost in 158.087 million attempted fraud through mobile banking during the period.

