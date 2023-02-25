Boomerang Africa rebrands to Cartoonito Africa

Boomerang Africa becomes Cartoonito Africa in English- speaking African countries from March 25, with the best of Boomerang alongside exciting new shows filled with more laughs, adventures and friends. “The rebrand of Boomerang Africa into Cartoonito Africa enriches our channel universe, bringing together the crème de la crème of Boomerang with more adventures and more friends to be part of one big Cartoonito family!” says Ana Gonzalez, Editorial Lead: Southern Europe and Africa, Kids Brands, Warner Bros. Discovery. “We know kids and families love our shows, and we’re looking forward to adding even more amazing content that brings the whole family together.” There’s still plenty of room for long-time Boomerang favourites like Zig & Sharko, Mr Bean, Masha and the Bear, Tom & Jerry, Scooby-Doo and Looney Tunes Cartoons to shine alongside newer friends such as Dino Ranch, Thomas and Friends: All Engines Go and Lucas the Spider. Cartoonito brings them together – while adding brand-new shows like Batwheels, Bugs Bunny Builders and Interstellar Ella – just for starters – offering a wider variety of programmes filled with new friends, trusted fun and extraordinary adventures for the whole family to enjoy.
