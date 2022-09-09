Business

BoomKit builds platform to manage African artists

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigerian tech startup, BoomKit, has built a platform it hopes will change the fortunes of African artists. Through a digital distribution and career management app, the company is offering production, distribution and monetisation tools for creatives, who are allowed to maintain 100 per cent ownership of their works. The company was launched last year and which said has registered a user base of nearly 10,000. Co-founder, Abiola Hamzat, is a business executive with more than 9 years of experience in the showbiz industry.

“Royalty collection has always been an issue for African artists, and most of them end up forfeiting their earnings from music sales. Popular American distribution companies like Tunecore and CDBaby will require an artist to provide a PayPal account before they can process earnings, but unfortunately, PayPal is unavailable in most African countries,” Hamzat said. Through the BoomKit platform, artists can purchase beats from their preferred producers across the continent, distribute their music to all digital platforms and receive their earnings. They also get access to marketing tools and track how their products are performing, making this a timely analytical tool for creatives.

“We are able to solve the payment problem by paying artists’ earnings directly into their local bank account and in their local currencies. Artists can choose to withdraw their earnings anytime they want and also split payment with their contributors, like producers or featured artists.” According to CTO and co-founder Ridwan Jimoh, the company was founded “without a penny spent on marketing.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Maize production: Search for solutions with TELA variety continues

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

Over the years, Nigeria has not been able to bridge the wide gap between the volume of maize it produces and what is consumed. However, with the introduction of variety of Tela maize, a GMO, Nigeria’s agriculture is expected to witness boom in maize production. CALEB ONWE reports Maize, being one of the most important […]
Business

Orakwusi: Vessels from Europe, Asia steal natural resources from Nigeria

Posted on Author BAYO AKOMOLAFE,

A former Chairman of Nigeria Fishing Trawler Owners Association (NIFTOA) and Chief Executive Officer of Morbod Group, Margaret Orakwusi, a lawyer, in this interview with BAYO AKOMOLAFE, explains the challenges on Nigerian waters and point the way forward   How has the activities of pirates affected Nigeria Fishing Trawler Owners Association (NIFTOA) members?   I […]
Business

Health Insurance: Bello decries low enrollment in Niger

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has decried resident’s low enrollment into the state’s contributory health Insurance scheme.   The governor expressed his disappointment when he received the report of the state Primary Healthcare Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in Minna.   Bello blamed the low enrollment of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica