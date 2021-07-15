Business

Boomplay partners Airtel for streaming service

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

Africa’s leading streaming platform, Boomplay, and leading telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, have announced a strategic partnership that will offer subscribers access to affordable streaming on Boomplay. The Airtel-Boomplay partnership rides on the Airtel Streaming Data Plan and will allow music lovers to save more on streaming data costs as music lovers will enjoy 500MB exclusive data for only N100.

While unveiling the new partnership, General Manager, Boomplay Nigeria, Oladele Kadiri, affirmed the company’s commitment to making music more accessible, stating that “we are very optimistic about the partnership with Airtel, which will enhance music streaming and downloading for our users, through affordable data packages, while also cemending the business relationship between the two companies.” Commenting on the partnership, Airtel Nigeria’s Chief Commercial Officer, Dinesh Balsingh, said: “Airtel is delighted to offer a platform that will connect more Nigerians to the music they love at a much more affordable cost.

“At Airtel, we are always exploring opportunities that will make life better and more enjoyable for our valued customers. With this partnership with Boomplay, music lovers need not worry about the exorbitant streaming cost as we have simplified the experience and made it much more affordable for everyone.” He disclosed that to activate the plan, customers are required to dial *141# from any Airtel line.

Through the partnership, Boomplay is living up to its promise of making music streaming more accessible. Telecommunication partnerships across Africa play an important role in Boomplay’s advancement strategy, as the company seeks to work with stakeholders to achieve its vision of empowering the African music ecosystem to unlock its full potential.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Green Africa, United, Nigeria, Eagle set to start operations

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The aviation industry promises to be exciting, as three airlines have shown commitment to begin service, amid COVID-19 that has seriously affected the sector.   The airlines are Nigeria Green Africa, an airline that promises to reshape the nation’s aviation industry with its state-of-the art aircraft. Others are United Nigeria Airline and Nigerian Eagle. They […]
Business

NIBSS: Lagos accounts for 30% of Nigeria’s e-payment

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement Systems (NIBSS) has said that Lagos accounted for 30 per cent of all electronic payment transactions carried out in Nigeria last year. With this, it described the state as the hub of e-payment in Nigeria as other states were far behind in terms of the percentage of transactions. NIBSS, in its […]
Business

Evaluating crude production from NEITI, DPR’s perspectives

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

As the Nigeria Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (NEITI) and Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) bicker over the actual volume of crude oil production from Nigeria, ADEOLA YUSUF, in this analysis, shows reasons the disagreement over metering of Nigeria’s crude oil after about 62 years of production is considered a disheartening development     The Department […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica