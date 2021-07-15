Boomplay partners Airtel for streaming service

Africa’s leading streaming platform, Boomplay, and leading telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, have announced a strategic partnership that will offer subscribers access to affordable streaming on Boomplay. The Airtel-Boomplay partnership rides on the Airtel Streaming Data Plan and will allow music lovers to save more on streaming data costs as music lovers will enjoy 500MB exclusive data for only N100.

While unveiling the new partnership, General Manager, Boomplay Nigeria, Oladele Kadiri, affirmed the company’s commitment to making music more accessible, stating that “we are very optimistic about the partnership with Airtel, which will enhance music streaming and downloading for our users, through affordable data packages, while also cemending the business relationship between the two companies.” Commenting on the partnership, Airtel Nigeria’s Chief Commercial Officer, Dinesh Balsingh, said: “Airtel is delighted to offer a platform that will connect more Nigerians to the music they love at a much more affordable cost.

“At Airtel, we are always exploring opportunities that will make life better and more enjoyable for our valued customers. With this partnership with Boomplay, music lovers need not worry about the exorbitant streaming cost as we have simplified the experience and made it much more affordable for everyone.” He disclosed that to activate the plan, customers are required to dial *141# from any Airtel line.

Through the partnership, Boomplay is living up to its promise of making music streaming more accessible. Telecommunication partnerships across Africa play an important role in Boomplay’s advancement strategy, as the company seeks to work with stakeholders to achieve its vision of empowering the African music ecosystem to unlock its full potential.

