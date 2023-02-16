Boost for AbdulRazaq’s 2nd term bid as Kwara monarch declares him his personal candidate

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s re-election bid got a major boost as another first class monarch raised his hands in public as the candidate of his community in the March 11 gubernatorial ballot.

The Etsu Tsaragi Alhaji Aliyu Abdullahi Kpoto said the governor has done so much for every part of the state in a way never seen in the recent past, calling him a silent achiever with several infrastructural projects to his credit.

“We know what you are doing for us and sincerely appreciate you. Like I usually tell people, what we need to do on our part is to appreciate all your efforts, and the only way to do that is to massively vote for you and all the candidates of APC. It is not possible to have 100 per cent votes in every election but I can assure you of a minimum of 70 per cent vote,” the monarch said in his Palace amid dozens of his subjects that hosted the governor on a courtesy visit.

“You don’t have issues in the Tsaragi Emirate. Having come closer to you and assessed your track records of achievements in the past years, I have been singing that AbdulRazaq must come for a second term, in shaa Allah. I am saying this not because you are here, my people can testify to this,” he added, raising the hands of the governor before dozens of his chiefs and subjects.

