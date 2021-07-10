News

Boost for African auto dealers as Cars45 merges with Jiji

Users in the African auto sector can expect a new level of convenience layered with technology and transparency in buying and selling cars as tech-enabled platform, Cars45, announced partnership deal with a leading online market place, Jiji. The merger, according to the two firms during a media briefing, combine both online and offline capabilities, this means cars to be traded would be certified through an over 212-point inspection process which Cars45 has expertise and experience with. On its own, Jiji already operates online classifieds for used cars as this new relationship will serve as an offline extension to the Jiji’s digital classifieds marketplace platforms and further deepen and formalise the automotive retail process and standardise customers’ experience across the continent. Soumobroto Ganguly, CEO of Cars45, said: “We are proud to have built a trusted buying and selling experience in autos. It makes sense to combine online and offline expertise. Merging with Jiji is aimed at creating a new kind of automotive retail experience for users in Africa.

‘‘We are confident of jointly building an African Champion in the O2O automotive sector. Together we look forward to making transactions transparent and convenient for our customers, dealers and franchisees across all our current and future markets.’’ Also, Maxim Makarchuk, investor relations manager, Jiji noted that: “This merger represents Jiji bold step into the transactional business model and an important foundation for building the future of the company.”

