Arts & Entertainments

Boost for arts, creativity as NGO initiates awards, artistic activities in Mushin

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme Comment(0)

Efforts by a community-based non-governmental organisation, ‘Living Heart’, to not only stimulate interest in artistic and creative activities but also engage the residents, especially the youths, positively, has continued to recieve wide support from the residents. ‘Living Heart’ is a community-based not-for-profit project organisation with the primary objective to sensitize people in the society.

At the core of its activities include teaching the children cultural dance, music, and organising dance competitions among the youth. Its activities also include football tournament among the residents, representing various streets in the area. Recently, residents and visitors were thrilled by the creative and dance skills of some of the children who participated in one of the training programmes.

It was, no doubt, a glaring testimony of the fact that talents in various spheres of creativity – arts, culture, entertainment, sports – abound in the community. Speaking with New Telegraph, founder of ‘Living Heart’, Mr. Paul James, a former dancer, explained that the organisations was founded four years ago, adding that, with this project, residents of local communities of different ages and classes are engaged through physical, entertainment, educative and artistic activities. According to him, apart from organising various activities in entertainment, arts and sports, which give the youth platforms and opportunities to express themselves, they also provide medical assistance to the senior citizens in the community, and give awards to the notable people in the society.

James, who stated during the finals of the 2022 edition of the football tournament organised by the organisation, and held Ajeabo Primary School, Ilasamaja, Mushin, Lagos, said the football tournament, apart from showsing talents, is also aimed at bringing people together for the development of the community. The football tournament was organised in collaboration with Siloan Medical Center, Green Lotto Nigeria, and Tantanium Guards Lagos.

 

Our Reporters

